Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $230.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.79 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Kodiak Gas Services Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE KGS traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.07. 291,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.36, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Kodiak Gas Services has a 52-week low of $15.05 and a 52-week high of $19.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.61.

Kodiak Gas Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Kodiak Gas Services

In other Kodiak Gas Services news, CEO Robert Michael Mckee bought 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.09 per share, for a total transaction of $60,601.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,350 shares of the company's stock, valued at $60,601.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Terry Bonno purchased 4,000 shares of Kodiak Gas Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.45 per share, with a total value of $73,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,375 shares of the company's stock, valued at $412,818.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 12,850 shares of company stock worth $240,117.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services in the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $487,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $568,000. Finally, Greenland Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $684,000. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on KGS. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kodiak Gas Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

Kodiak Gas Services Company Profile

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

