Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Announces Earnings Results

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 10.54% and a negative net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. Kyndryl’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Kyndryl Stock Performance

Shares of KD opened at $17.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Kyndryl has a 12-month low of $8.79 and a 12-month high of $17.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.48 and its 200 day moving average is $14.30.

Institutional Trading of Kyndryl

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kyndryl by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,696,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,860 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kyndryl by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,505,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,314,000 after acquiring an additional 151,135 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kyndryl by 3,628.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,387,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,048,000 after purchasing an additional 16,920,997 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kyndryl by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,097,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,998,000 after purchasing an additional 141,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kyndryl by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,910,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on KD shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Kyndryl from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kyndryl from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

