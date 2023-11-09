L.M. Kohn & Company Cuts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

L.M. Kohn & Company decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 1.1% of L.M. Kohn & Company’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 100,174.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,509,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,446,186,000 after acquiring an additional 530,979,425 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after purchasing an additional 42,831,405 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,519,707,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,180,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,475,000 after acquiring an additional 6,045,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 18,231.4% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,943,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Argus dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.38.

Shares of PEP traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $167.12. 1,369,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,855,879. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.87. The company has a market cap of $229.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

