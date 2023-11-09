Leuthold Group LLC Has $7.39 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Leuthold Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,790 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.0% of Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1,614.3% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.2 %

MA traded down $0.88 on Thursday, hitting $388.82. 880,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,650,501. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $397.79 and its 200-day moving average is $390.50. The company has a market cap of $364.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $329.16 and a 12 month high of $418.60.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.89, for a total value of $50,060,928.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,927,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,362,257,006.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.89, for a total value of $50,060,928.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,927,485 shares in the company, valued at $39,362,257,006.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.23, for a total value of $1,346,984.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,162,465.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 659,240 shares of company stock valued at $256,112,223 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Mastercard from $488.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $450.09.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

