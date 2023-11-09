Leuthold Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Leuthold Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after acquiring an additional 40,190 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $480.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $530.35.

Shares of ULTA traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $394.10. The company had a trading volume of 214,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,895. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $368.02 and a 52-week high of $556.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $395.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $440.10.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 63.51% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

