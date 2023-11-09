Lido Staked ETH (stETH) Price Hits $2,080.83

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. One Lido Staked ETH token can now be bought for $2,080.83 or 0.05692207 BTC on major exchanges. Lido Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion and approximately $33.24 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lido Staked ETH has traded 15.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Lido Staked ETH

Lido Staked ETH’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 8,961,205 tokens. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. Lido Staked ETH’s official website is lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 8,956,492.76149089. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,909.60806599 USD and is up 2.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $11,565,818.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido Staked ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lido Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

