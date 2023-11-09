Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$87.80.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Linamar from C$87.00 to C$86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. CIBC decreased their price objective on Linamar from C$91.00 to C$90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Linamar from C$96.00 to C$90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Linamar from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Linamar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$90.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Linamar stock traded down C$2.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$61.09. 176,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,561. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$65.42 and its 200-day moving average is C$67.81. Linamar has a 12 month low of C$58.00 and a 12 month high of C$78.89. The stock has a market cap of C$3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.87.

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.24 by C$0.37. Linamar had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company had revenue of C$2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Linamar will post 10.1672026 EPS for the current year.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces engineered products in Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and rest of North America. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment focuses on light metal casting, forging, machining, and assembly for electrified powered vehicle markets.

