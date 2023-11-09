Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Liquidity Services stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.65. 159,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,324. Liquidity Services has a 12-month low of $11.97 and a 12-month high of $20.83. The stock has a market cap of $603.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.99.

In other news, SVP Steven Weiskircher sold 6,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $118,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,549,907. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Liquidity Services news, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 61,157 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $1,112,445.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,390,482 shares in the company, valued at $98,052,867.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven Weiskircher sold 6,964 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $118,388.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,907. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 208,588 shares of company stock worth $3,783,960. Company insiders own 30.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDT. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Liquidity Services during the fourth quarter worth about $4,336,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 32.8% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,115,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,410,000 after buying an additional 275,768 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the third quarter worth about $2,815,000. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the third quarter worth about $2,799,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,144,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,393,000 after buying an additional 137,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

