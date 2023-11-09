Lwmg LLC Sells 967 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Lwmg LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 967 shares during the quarter. Lwmg LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 58.8% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 285,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,672,000 after purchasing an additional 105,548 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.0% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 47,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 27,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.4% during the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.28. 8,940,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,092,695. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.92 and a fifty-two week high of $74.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.25.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

