Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.90) by ($0.44), Briefing.com reports.

MDGL stock traded down $4.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $139.09. The company had a trading volume of 21,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 2.36. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $57.21 and a one year high of $322.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,195,000 after purchasing an additional 12,236 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $2,208,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1,468.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 371,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,728,000 after purchasing an additional 347,448 shares during the period. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MDGL shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.18.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.

