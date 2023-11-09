Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) COO Sells $589,710.40 in Stock

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 13,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $589,710.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,867,607.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Malibu Boats Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of MBUU traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.60. 169,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,090. The company has a market cap of $869.04 million, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.94 and its 200-day moving average is $53.46. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.53 and a 52 week high of $65.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.95.
Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $372.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.79 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.82% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently weighed in on MBUU. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Malibu Boats from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Malibu Boats from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Malibu Boats from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Malibu Boats from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.43.
Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.
