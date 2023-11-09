Manifold Finance (FOLD) Price Hits $15.12

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded up 19.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. One Manifold Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $15.12 or 0.00040962 BTC on major exchanges. Manifold Finance has a total market cap of $133.07 million and approximately $315,194.46 worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Manifold Finance has traded 37.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Manifold Finance

Manifold Finance was first traded on May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. The official website for Manifold Finance is manifoldfinance.com. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.

YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:

Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

Manifold Finance Token Trading

