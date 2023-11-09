Mark Zuckerberg Sells 28,009 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.11, for a total value of $8,909,942.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 6th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.16, for a total value of $8,855,325.44.

On Thursday, November 2nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $320.55. The stock had a trading volume of 16,061,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,509,195. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $306.91 and its 200 day moving average is $287.55. The company has a market capitalization of $823.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.61 and a 12 month high of $330.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of META. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after acquiring an additional 249,926 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen upgraded Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $346.65.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

