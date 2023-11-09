Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Board Initiates Share Buyback Program

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Marriott International Stock Performance
Shares of MAR stock traded up $1.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $194.39. 1,490,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,842,175. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $195.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.15. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $145.37 and a twelve month high of $210.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56.
Marriott International Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.45%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 13,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.56, for a total transaction of $2,819,495.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,454,005.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 13,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.56, for a total transaction of $2,819,495.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,454,005.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 19,549 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total transaction of $4,014,387.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,286,132.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,133 shares of company stock valued at $12,534,722. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.
Marriott International Company Profile
Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.
