Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $702.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.21 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share.

Masonite International Price Performance

NYSE:DOOR opened at $82.58 on Thursday. Masonite International has a 12 month low of $69.11 and a 12 month high of $109.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on DOOR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Masonite International from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Masonite International from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens cut Masonite International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Masonite International during the third quarter worth $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Masonite International by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Masonite International by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

