Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Clearstead Trust LLC

Clearstead Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% during the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management increased its holdings in Mastercard by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in Mastercard by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $450.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.89, for a total transaction of $50,060,928.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,927,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,362,257,006.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.89, for a total value of $50,060,928.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,927,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,362,257,006.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 659,240 shares of company stock valued at $256,112,223 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $388.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,196,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,651,915. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $397.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $390.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $364.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $329.16 and a 52-week high of $418.60.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

