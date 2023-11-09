Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Declares Dividend of $0.62

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.6237 per share on Wednesday, December 6th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Trading Down 0.4 %

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,049. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $13.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.59 and its 200-day moving average is $12.15.

About Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Wealth Management, Consumer Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, Insurance – Principal Investing, and Holding Functions segments.

