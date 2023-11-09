Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Declares Dividend of $0.62

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.6237 per share on Wednesday, December 6th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th.
Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Trading Down 0.4 %
Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,049. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $13.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.59 and its 200-day moving average is $12.15.
About Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Institutional activity provides a bottom for gaming stocks
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- Coca-Cola EuroPacific Partners is a tasty play on Coke
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- 3 reasons Qualcomm might be the easiest buy this month
Receive News & Ratings for Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.