Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Position Boosted by Clearstead Trust LLC

Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 1.2% of Clearstead Trust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.0% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 167,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,306,000 after purchasing an additional 23,090 shares during the last quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% during the second quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% in the second quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 182,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.5% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 13,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.5% in the second quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $463,292.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,144.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.14.

NYSE:MRK traded down $1.92 on Thursday, reaching $102.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,837,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,457,827. The company has a market capitalization of $259.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.37. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.36 and a 1-year high of $119.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.96.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

