Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is Leuthold Group LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Leuthold Group LLC lessened its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.6% of Leuthold Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $12,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of META. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after acquiring an additional 249,926 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on META shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $346.65.

Shares of META stock traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $321.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,826,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,469,170. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.55. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.61 and a 12-month high of $330.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.45, for a total transaction of $193,261.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,255,319. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.45, for a total transaction of $193,261.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,255,319. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.16, for a total transaction of $8,855,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,122 shares of company stock valued at $29,763,325. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

