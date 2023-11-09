Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D lowered its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at $474,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,498 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 55,149 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,827,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $3.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $323.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,213,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,460,369. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.61 and a 12-month high of $330.54. The company has a market capitalization of $831.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $306.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.55.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on META. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $346.65.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.25, for a total value of $213,897.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,173,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.16, for a total value of $8,855,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.25, for a total value of $213,897.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,173,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,122 shares of company stock valued at $29,763,325 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

