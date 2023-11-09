MetisDAO (METIS) Trading 26.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded up 26.4% against the US dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for about $18.68 or 0.00050932 BTC on exchanges. MetisDAO has a market cap of $85.17 million and $6.29 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00006740 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00016131 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,689.05 or 1.00027420 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00011478 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005474 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001744 BTC.

METIS is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,558,964 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,558,964.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 17.54392035 USD and is up 6.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $3,952,279.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

