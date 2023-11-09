Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Announces Earnings Results

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.48% and a negative return on equity of 2,136.23%. The company had revenue of $942.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.18 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Mettler-Toledo International updated its Q4 guidance to $10.50 to $10.70 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $39.10 to $39.80 EPS.

NYSE MTD traded down $13.23 on Thursday, hitting $1,025.05. The company had a trading volume of 160,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,437. The company has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,082.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,236.27. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12-month low of $928.49 and a 12-month high of $1,615.97.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,660.00 to $1,520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,454.00 to $1,366.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,447.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 41 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

