Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) CEO Sanjay Mehrotra Sells 7,000 Shares

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $508,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,530,452.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Sanjay Mehrotra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 31st, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $462,910.00.

On Tuesday, October 24th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $472,780.00.

On Tuesday, October 17th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $483,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 10th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $486,780.00.

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $477,330.00.

On Tuesday, September 26th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $478,100.00.

On Tuesday, September 19th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total transaction of $492,730.00.

On Tuesday, September 12th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $498,050.00.

On Wednesday, September 6th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $490,770.00.

On Tuesday, August 29th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total transaction of $463,820.00.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.57. 22,418,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,378,748. The firm has a market cap of $80.78 billion, a PE ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.81. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.43 and a 12 month high of $76.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.46.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The business’s revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -8.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 21,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 222.6% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 200,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,606,000 after purchasing an additional 138,000 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 436,606 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,704,000 after purchasing an additional 78,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,623 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $46.00 to $58.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.75.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

