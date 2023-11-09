Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Holdings Cut by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 161,991 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $14,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MU. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 30,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at $39,325,699.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $1,097,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 133,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,600,570.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 30,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,325,699.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 166,390 shares of company stock worth $11,322,393. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MU stock traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.63. 11,694,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,328,078. The stock has a market cap of $81.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $76.10.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.08. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.61%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MU. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Micron Technology from $46.00 to $58.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.75.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

