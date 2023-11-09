MinePlex Price Hits $0.0328 on Major Exchanges (PLEX)

MinePlex (PLEX) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. Over the last week, MinePlex has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. One MinePlex coin can currently be bought for $0.0328 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular exchanges. MinePlex has a market capitalization of $29.59 million and $191,538.21 worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MinePlex

PLEX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 335,162,563 coins. The official website for MinePlex is mineplex.io. The official message board for MinePlex is t.me/mineplex_news_ru. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio.

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.

Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.”

MinePlex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using U.S. dollars.

