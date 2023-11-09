Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CEO Sells $1,368,188.10 in Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Hsing sold 2,790 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.39, for a total value of $1,368,188.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 996,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,637,346.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Hsing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 6th, Michael Hsing sold 3,790 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.92, for a total value of $1,868,166.80.

On Monday, October 2nd, Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total value of $5,022,968.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR traded down $10.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $482.06. 553,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,588. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $466.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $488.86. The firm has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 52.23, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.16. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $336.63 and a 52 week high of $595.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.34%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 622.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MPWR shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.17.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

