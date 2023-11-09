Murphy Oil Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th.

Murphy Oil has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Murphy Oil has a dividend payout ratio of 17.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Murphy Oil to earn $6.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.4%.

Murphy Oil stock opened at $42.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 2.40. Murphy Oil has a fifty-two week low of $32.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.35.

In other news, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $50,766.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,298.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 19.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 21,179 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 10.3% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 25,806 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 126.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,468,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,253,000 after purchasing an additional 820,403 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil in the second quarter valued at $945,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 4.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 456,445 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,482,000 after purchasing an additional 19,556 shares during the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MUR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Murphy Oil from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.82.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

