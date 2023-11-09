NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.18–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $585.00 million-$592.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $573.19 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEO. Stephens upgraded NeoGenomics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Benchmark decreased their target price on NeoGenomics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on NeoGenomics from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NeoGenomics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.50.

NASDAQ NEO opened at $15.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 6.32. NeoGenomics has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $20.54.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $146.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.22 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 16.76% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NeoGenomics will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,970,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $157,592,000 after buying an additional 113,534 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,926,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,167,000 after buying an additional 40,222 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,916,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,953,000 after buying an additional 348,026 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 50.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,692,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,880,000 after buying an additional 902,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 293.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,657,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,555,000 after buying an additional 1,982,840 shares in the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

