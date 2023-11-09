NULS (NULS) Trading 8.4% Higher This Week

NULS (NULS) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. One NULS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000588 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NULS has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. NULS has a total market cap of $21.69 million and $1.91 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NULS Coin Profile

NULS’s launch date was September 29th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 125,369,805 coins and its circulating supply is 100,032,363 coins. NULS’s official website is nuls.io. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here. NULS’s official message board is nuls.medium.com. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NULS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem.”

