NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) PT Raised to C$16.25

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$15.75 to C$16.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.95% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on NVA. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on NuVista Energy from C$15.25 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. ATB Capital lifted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$14.75 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. TD Securities lifted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on NuVista Energy from C$16.50 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$15.53.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on NuVista Energy
NuVista Energy Stock Up 4.0 %
NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.12. NuVista Energy had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 39.15%. The firm had revenue of C$282.06 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NuVista Energy will post 2.2013093 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About NuVista Energy
NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti and Pipestone areas of the Alberta Deep Basin.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than NuVista Energy
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Institutional activity provides a bottom for gaming stocks
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Coca-Cola EuroPacific Partners is a tasty play on Coke
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- 3 reasons Qualcomm might be the easiest buy this month
Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.