NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) PT Raised to C$16.25

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$15.75 to C$16.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on NVA. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on NuVista Energy from C$15.25 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. ATB Capital lifted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$14.75 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. TD Securities lifted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on NuVista Energy from C$16.50 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$15.53.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NuVista Energy

NuVista Energy Stock Up 4.0 %

TSE NVA traded up C$0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$12.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 620,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.37, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of C$2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.87. NuVista Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$9.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.21.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.12. NuVista Energy had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 39.15%. The firm had revenue of C$282.06 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NuVista Energy will post 2.2013093 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NuVista Energy

(Get Free Report)

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti and Pipestone areas of the Alberta Deep Basin.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.