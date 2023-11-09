Oasis Network Market Capitalization Hits $426.76 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 9th. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0652 or 0.00000180 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $426.76 million and approximately $52.84 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,004.01 or 0.05529592 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00035124 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00023676 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00013442 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00010913 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003811 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000328 BTC.

About Oasis Network

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,267,493 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

Oasis Network Token Trading

