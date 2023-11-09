Oasis Network (ROSE) Reaches Market Cap of $456.00 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 9th. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $456.00 million and $55.05 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for $0.0697 or 0.00000189 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 23.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,124.04 or 0.05755345 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00036731 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00025183 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00014272 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00011515 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004012 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,267,493 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org.

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

