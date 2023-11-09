Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) to Issue $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share on Monday, November 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th.

Oshkosh has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Oshkosh has a payout ratio of 17.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Oshkosh to earn $9.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.0%.

OSK opened at $91.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.15 and a 200 day moving average of $89.51. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.36. Oshkosh has a 12 month low of $72.09 and a 12 month high of $106.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.85. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Oshkosh news, VP James W. Johnson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $730,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,949,785.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Oshkosh news, CFO Michael E. Pack sold 8,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total value of $832,613.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,189.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James W. Johnson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $730,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,949,785.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,725 shares of company stock worth $1,941,343. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,179,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,329,000 after purchasing an additional 44,117 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,039,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,374,000 after purchasing an additional 272,691 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,891,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,331,000 after purchasing an additional 43,172 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,347,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,719,000 after purchasing an additional 467,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 921,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,651,000 after purchasing an additional 31,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on OSK shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $92.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.67.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

