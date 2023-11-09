Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target Cut to C$23.00

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank set a C$22.00 target price on Osisko Gold Royalties and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. National Bankshares set a C$27.00 price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.50 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$25.50.

Osisko Gold Royalties Price Performance

TSE:OR traded up C$0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$18.15. 430,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,928. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1-year low of C$15.42 and a 1-year high of C$24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$16.84 and a 200 day moving average of C$19.15.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 4.33% and a negative net margin of 41.34%. The business had revenue of C$60.50 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.5897704 EPS for the current year.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

(Get Free Report)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

