Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $115.44 million for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 15.04%.

Overseas Shipholding Group Stock Performance

OSG stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.86. 29,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,730. Overseas Shipholding Group has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $5.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.71 million, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.15.

Insider Transactions at Overseas Shipholding Group

In related news, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 24,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $115,689.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,518,309 shares in the company, valued at $11,659,770.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 24,987 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $115,689.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,518,309 shares in the company, valued at $11,659,770.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 3,788,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total value of $15,343,987.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,080,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,674,287.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,891,113 shares of company stock valued at $15,783,121. 7.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Overseas Shipholding Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OSG. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 568.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,190,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 254,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 40.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 8,633 shares in the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Overseas Shipholding Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

About Overseas Shipholding Group

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels in the United States. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.5 million deadweight tons.

