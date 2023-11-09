Oxen Market Capitalization Achieves $5.36 Million (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. Oxen has a total market cap of $5.36 million and approximately $17,222.87 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0819 or 0.00000222 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,881.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.49 or 0.00201826 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $242.40 or 0.00656806 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00010988 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $173.13 or 0.00469128 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00057771 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.14 or 0.00135873 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 65,435,624 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

