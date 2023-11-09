PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) SVP Sells $100,562.00 in Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) SVP Shelley Webb sold 4,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $100,562.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 189,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,165,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Monday, October 9th, Shelley Webb sold 16,723 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $363,056.33.

Shares of PD traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.70. The company had a trading volume of 741,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,204. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.29 and a beta of 0.91. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.18 and a 1 year high of $35.33.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $107.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.28 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 27.55% and a negative net margin of 22.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on PD. Robert W. Baird downgraded PagerDuty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on PagerDuty from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on PagerDuty from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PagerDuty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in PagerDuty during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PagerDuty during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in PagerDuty by 773.4% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in PagerDuty by 614.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in PagerDuty during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

