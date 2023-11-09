Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Declares $0.46 Quarterly Dividend

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share on Friday, November 24th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th.

Papa John’s International has increased its dividend by an average of 19.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Papa John’s International has a payout ratio of 60.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Papa John’s International to earn $2.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.7%.

Papa John’s International Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $66.62 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.22. Papa John’s International has a 52 week low of $60.66 and a 52 week high of $97.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PZZA. Stephens decreased their target price on Papa John’s International from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush decreased their target price on Papa John’s International from $95.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Papa John’s International from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down from $81.00) on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Papa John’s International

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZZA. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 315.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,348,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,713 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 397.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,127,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,465,000 after acquiring an additional 900,649 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 4,397.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 364,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,974,000 after acquiring an additional 356,059 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter worth about $22,857,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,574,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,201,000 after acquiring an additional 207,550 shares during the last quarter.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

