Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Lifted to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$33.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$30.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PXT. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Parex Resources from C$39.00 to C$37.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Parex Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Shares of TSE PXT traded up C$0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$27.83. The stock had a trading volume of 341,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,245. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$25.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$26.43. Parex Resources has a 1 year low of C$17.81 and a 1 year high of C$30.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company's principal land holdings and exploration blocks are in Colombia Llanos and Magdalena Basin. It has 55% working interest in Block LLA-34; 100% working interest in Cabrestero Block; and 50% working interest in Capachos Block and Block VIM-1.

