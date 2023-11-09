Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $66.37

Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 66.37 ($0.82) and traded as low as GBX 45.05 ($0.56). Petra Diamonds shares last traded at GBX 48.75 ($0.60), with a volume of 90,880 shares changing hands.

Petra Diamonds Stock Down 10.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 60.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 66.25. The company has a market capitalization of £83.99 million, a P/E ratio of -98.75, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.33.

Get Petra Diamonds alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Richard Duffy acquired 266,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.58) per share, with a total value of £125,213.17 ($154,565.08). Corporate insiders own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Petra Diamonds Company Profile

Petra Diamonds Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It also provides treasury, beneficiation, and other services. Petra Diamonds Limited was incorporated in 1997 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Petra Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petra Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.