Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PAHC. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th.

PAHC stock traded down $2.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.81. The stock had a trading volume of 298,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.64. Phibro Animal Health has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $16.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.31 million, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.68.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $255.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,789,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,604,000 after purchasing an additional 203,652 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,311,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,725,000 after acquiring an additional 38,193 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,165,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,171,000 after acquiring an additional 195,964 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,280,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,614,000 after acquiring an additional 640,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 935,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,332,000 after acquiring an additional 19,332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

