Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target Raised to C$120.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at CIBC from C$110.00 to C$120.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 44.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$118.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Precision Drilling presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$123.70.

Shares of PD traded up C$2.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$82.92. 102,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,176. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$87.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$76.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.79. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of C$56.42 and a 12 month high of C$116.60.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

