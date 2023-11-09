PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Issues Earnings Results

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $63.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.46 million. PubMatic had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS.

PubMatic Stock Up 21.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PUBM traded up $2.63 on Thursday, hitting $14.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,196,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,848. PubMatic has a 12-month low of $10.92 and a 12-month high of $20.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.05 million, a P/E ratio of 242.87 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.03.

In related news, insider Paulina Klimenko sold 9,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total transaction of $119,958.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,235. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Paulina Klimenko sold 9,074 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total transaction of $119,958.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,235. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew Woods sold 6,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $73,437.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 12,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,244.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,906 shares of company stock worth $842,855. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in PubMatic by 120.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in PubMatic by 113.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the period. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PUBM. Macquarie downgraded shares of PubMatic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer downgraded PubMatic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on PubMatic from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on PubMatic from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.78.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides custom management tools and performance optimization insights; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; and Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics.

