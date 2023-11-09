Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,018 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,820 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PWR. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Quanta Services by 1.2% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Quanta Services by 33.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Quanta Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 13.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total value of $1,054,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,715,847.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PWR traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $168.55. 999,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,136. The company has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.31 and a beta of 1.11. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.61 and a 12 month high of $212.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.91.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

