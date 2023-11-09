RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $401.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.63 million. RadNet had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. RadNet updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

RadNet Stock Performance

Shares of RDNT stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.63. 153,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,591. RadNet has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $35.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -118.24 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RDNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on RadNet in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RadNet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDNT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of RadNet by 84.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in RadNet by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in RadNet by 180.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in RadNet by 15.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in RadNet during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

