Ranger Energy Services, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:RNGR)

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th.

Ranger Energy Services has a dividend payout ratio of 11.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ranger Energy Services to earn $1.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.2%.

Get Ranger Energy Services alerts:

Ranger Energy Services Stock Down 2.2 %

RNGR stock opened at $10.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.77. The company has a market cap of $263.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.06. Ranger Energy Services has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $14.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ranger Energy Services ( NYSE:RNGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.18). Ranger Energy Services had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $163.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ranger Energy Services will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNGR. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Ranger Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 120.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Ranger Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Ranger Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 359.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares during the period. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ranger Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranger Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.