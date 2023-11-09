Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 186.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RXRX traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.23. 3,949,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,237,451. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.12. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $16.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.12 and a 200 day moving average of $8.26.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $11.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.66% and a negative net margin of 520.11%. On average, analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shafique Virani sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 140,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,246.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Shafique Virani sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 140,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,246.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 37,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total value of $193,320.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 836,820 shares in the company, valued at $4,351,464. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 322,046 shares of company stock worth $2,440,804 in the last quarter. 19.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXRX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,703,000. Kinnevik AB publ raised its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 36.0% in the second quarter. Kinnevik AB publ now owns 10,405,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,607 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 320.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,523,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685,724 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 114.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,555,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 45.1% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,876,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,606,000 after buying an additional 2,138,081 shares during the last quarter. 57.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

