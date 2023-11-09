Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Posts Earnings Results

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 38.92% and a negative net margin of 1,003.36%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.87) earnings per share.

Revolution Medicines Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RVMD opened at $21.18 on Thursday. Revolution Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $15.44 and a fifty-two week high of $35.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Revolution Medicines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

Insider Transactions at Revolution Medicines

In related news, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $56,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,366.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Barbara Weber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $526,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,982.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 2,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $56,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,366.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,882 shares of company stock worth $4,547,328. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 277,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,420,000 after buying an additional 38,569 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Revolution Medicines by 38.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 27,249 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Revolution Medicines in the second quarter valued at about $9,647,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in Revolution Medicines by 9.9% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,761,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,617,000 after purchasing an additional 338,403 shares during the last quarter.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic tumors.

