Rice Partnership LLC Has $284,000 Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Rice Partnership LLC lessened its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 96.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,125 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 52,145 shares during the quarter. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of IBM stock traded down $1.69 on Thursday, hitting $146.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,238,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,503,253. The firm has a market cap of $133.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $153.21.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 88.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.09.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

