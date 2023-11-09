Ripio Credit Network Market Cap Tops $870,555.05 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 9th. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $870,555.05 and approximately $19,124.53 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 30.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00006709 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00016843 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,889.16 or 0.99955667 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00011467 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005463 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

